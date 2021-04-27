See Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder's Babies Bond During Adorable First Playdate

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder just had a baby playdate that truly rules.

The exes and Vanderpump Rules alums posted photos and footage of their respective little ones enjoying a precious playdate together on Monday, April 26.

The Instagram account for Jax and Brittany Cartwright's son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, posted a carousel of pics of the newborn boy playing and resting alongside Stassi and husband Beau Clark's 3-month-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Stassi, who welcomed Hartford with Beau on Jan. 7, commented with, "I. Am. Dying!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and added four heart-eyes emojis.

She also shared truly heartwarming footage of the two babies appearing to gaze into each other's eyes as Hartford slowly made her way toward Cruz, with the Etta James song "A Sunday Kind of Love" playing in the background. Stassi later posted video of Brittany holding Hartford as the little girl appears genuinely curious about getting another look at a sleepy Cruz.

Jax and Brittany, who welcomed their first child on April 12, both reposted this footage via their own Instagram Stories.