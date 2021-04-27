Why Katherine Schwarzenegger "Freaks Out" Whenever Dad Arnold Tries to Hold Her Daughter Lyla

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for DVF

As for whether Caitlyn has a shot, the film star replied that "anyone has a chance," given that he believes the state's residents are thirsty for change.

He added, "The key thing about all of this is, it doesn't matter if it's Caitlyn or it's anyone else. Do you have a clear vision where you want to go? What are the kind of changes you want to make, and why are you qualified to become governor? That's what you have to convince the people. All the other stuff is all nonsense because the press will attack you no matter who you are. They attacked me, but then in the end, I won."

When Jimmy asked if Caitlyn has reached out for an endorsement, Arnold was cagey. "I don't talk about that because just about everyone that is thinking about running has called me," he explained. "I'm very good friends with Caitlyn, I have the utmost respect for her. But I'm also very good friends with Governor Newsom, and I'm good friends with all the other people that have contacted me and have asked me for advice about running or not running, and all those kind of things."

In other words, to paraphrase one of Arnold's classic lines, come with him if you want to ride a miniature horse.