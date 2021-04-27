2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lizzo Teases More Details From Her Private Instagram Conversation With Chris Evans

Lizzo has blessed her fans with a major update in her and Chris Evans' Instagram exchange. Find out the swoon-worthy responses the Marvel actor wrote.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 27, 2021 2:25 AMTags
Chris EvansViralCelebritiesLizzoTikTok
Watch: Chris Evans Has the Perfect Response to Lizzo's Drunk DM

Lizzo continues to bless fans with "good as hell" content.

A week after the Grammy winner revealed she slid into Chris Evans' DMs—and had the screenshots to prove it—she is spilling even more tea about what transpired after she made the first move. 

Not only did the Avengers: Endgame actor respond to her cheeky messages, but it appears they had a full-on conversation.

How are we so sure, you ask? On Saturday, April 24, the "Juice" singer took to TikTok to update her followers on the content they so desperately desired: Details of her and Chris' private messages.

In the short clip, the 33-year-old star flashed a screenshot of their DMs that seemingly showed a handful of their messages.

"No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star responded, to which she replied, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now."

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Chris reassured Lizzo that he's been a stan. "Of course I do!" he shared. "I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"

Lizzo covered the rest of their exchange, but we're going to assume it was nothing short of spectacular.

@lizzo

Reply to @tuana612 Update on Jamal

? Follow me song is Too much FYOTP YT - ??

On Saturday, April 17, the "Good as Hell" singer told her followers she was shooting her shot with the 39-year-old star, who she's frequently swooned over.

"Don't drink and DM, kids....," the musician captioned her video, "for legal porpoises this is a joke." 

She posted a screenshot that displayed the DM she sent, in which she wrote three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. Although she didn't provide details about the meaning behind her emojis, she certainly let them do all the talking.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him," she lip-synced in her clip to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Dream Birthday Getaway With Travis Barker

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At the time, it was unknown if the Marvel star replied to her message. But from the looks of her recent update, it appears dreams do come true!

Watch her TikTok in the video above.

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Dream Birthday Getaway With Travis Barker

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

4

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu

5

See Ashley Cain’s Emotional Message to His Baby Girl After Her Passing

Latest News

Patrick Dempsey Calls Grey’s Wedding a “Beautiful Ending”

Lizzo Teases More Details From Her IG Conversation With Chris Evans

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

Exclusive

Amanda Kloots Shares How The Talk Is "Evolving" Without Sharon

JoJo Siwa Breaks Down in Tears Over "Reality of Long Distance" Love

Katharine McPhee Jokes Her Baby's "Only Screen Time" Is Her New Show

Justin Bieber Accused of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Dreadlocks