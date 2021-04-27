Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

Watch : Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

Adele's latest outing is proof that she's ready for her hot girl summer.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer joined Daniel Kaluuya's 2021 Oscars celebrations on Sunday, April 26, where she took pictures with friends, including actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

Amber shared a selfie with Adele, who was wearing a casual yet chic green ensemble from Lapointe. Her full outfit was seen in better detail after an individual working the soiree posted a video of the songstress singing Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's "I'm Real" with friends.

The "Curly Bartender" Instagram account captioned the video, "For all the Adele fans that have been so nice here's a little clip of when we went from the Oscar's after party to the After after party."

They added that the 32-year-old singer's go-to beverage for the "dance party" was a Moscow mule.

Another person spotted at Daniel's star-studded gathering? Adele's bestie Drake, of course.