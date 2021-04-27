Amanda Kloots Shares How The Talk Is "Evolving" After Sharon Osbourne's Exit

Watch : Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves "The Talk" Temporarily

Amanda Kloots is optimistic about the ongoing evolution of her CBS chat series The Talk, even as a number of question marks remain.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the 39-year-old star reveals how the show is managing to weather its recent turbulence, including Sharon Osbourne's exit last month after 11 years as co-host. Additionally, Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday, April 26 that she is taking a leave of absence amid health concerns.

"A lot of times, we look at television shows, and there's this mask of perfection, and life is not about perfection," Amanda shares. "It is actually about how you deal with imperfections, and learning to thrive in those imperfections and being resilient. So I think that when you watch The Talk now, you're seeing a show that's evolving and changing and growing. And I think that's a beautiful thing."

Amanda says she and Sharon continue to check in on each other, and that the former star of The Osbournes has been a source of support throughout Amanda's time on the show and in dealing with the death of husband Nick Cordero in July. Sharon's permanent exit from the series was announced on March 26 following her on-air defense of Piers Morgan earlier in the month, and The Talk's first episode without her aired on April 12.