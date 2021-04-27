Katharine McPhee Jokes Baby Rennie's "Only Screen Time" Involves Her Netflix Show

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

It appears Netflix's Country Comfort has a new number one fan!

Katharine McPhee, who stars in the comedy series, took to Instagram to adorably share that her baby boy Rennie is totally loving her show. In her short (and sweet) video clip, the 37-year-old star carried her little one up near the television so he could see his mom in her element.

The scene that appeared onscreen showed Katharine putting her singing skills on full display, to which she and her newborn son danced along to. What's more? Baby Rennie, who Katharine and her husband David Foster welcomed in late February, couldn't keep his eyes off his famous momma.

"The ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have," Katharine quipped in the caption of her post.

David's 38-year-old daughter Erin Foster commented, "Ugh, he's gonna be so musical and make us look like real disappointments."

"Without any doubt!" the Country Comfort account responded to Erin's reply, with Katharine chiming in, "@erinfoster hahaha nahh you are building an empire and we all know it."

"teach em young! Go mama go!" former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano shared, with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage adding, "Yaaaaaassssss Rennie!"