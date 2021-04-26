Here's the Tea on the New Real Housewives All Stars Series Starring Teresa Guidice and More

Pop the bubbly because it's officially official: Real Housewives All Stars is happening.
A rep from Peacock confirmed to E! News that a new reality TV series is underway and will feature many fan favorites from the Bravo franchise. Those signed onto the project? Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.
The spinoff series will stream on Peacock, however, a premiere date has not been set. From the looks of the cast's recent Instagram posts, it appears they're already together and enjoying a fun getaway in Turks and Caicos.
And while not many details have been shared, two separate sources did spill the tea to E! News about what viewers can expect to see.
"They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style," the first insider dishes. "They are there for eight days."
A second source echoes the same sentiments, adding, "If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge."
Although cast members are keeping their lips sealed about the new reality TV series, they've been teasing their followers on Instagram.
Over the weekend, several stars posted snapshots of themselves boarding airplanes, soaking up the sun in their stylish swimwear, sipping on cocktails, enjoying boat rides and more.
"Off we go!" Ramona wrote, alongside a photo of her posing on a plane. "Heading to paradise!"
In another post, the Real Housewives of New York star showed off her red-hot bathing suit. She captioned her post, "Island life."
Kenya also modeled her beachwear, as she stunned in a white bikini. "#ICON," she cheekily posted and noted that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star captured her fabulous moment. "Photo: @cynthiabailey (unedited) flaws and all."
Cynthia struck a pose in the same spot as Kenya, captioning her Instagram, "better by the water!"
As Luann perfectly summed up her oceanside picture, "Seas the day."
"Cheers...Feeling grateful to be out on the beautiful ocean," Kyle shared, alongside a selfie of herself enjoying a beach day. "Free."
Melissa captured her travel attire, as prepared to board an airplane. "Nothing represents Jersey like [cheetah emoji]," she wrote, later teasing, "You Ready?!"
If their eye-catching Instagram posts are any indication, we're ready indeed!
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)