Inside Pete Davidson's "Huge Effort" to Sweep New Flame Phoebe Dynevor Off Her Feet

The King of Staten Island is going the distance in his effort to court the Duchess of Hastings.
Pete Davidson was spotted in England on April 25 on an intimate outing with British actress Phoebe Dynevor, as the pair were photographed near a Manchester grocery store before they took a grassy stroll together, all bundled up.
The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, has been rumored to be dating the Bridgerton lead, 26, for a few months. Pete confirmed he was "with my celebrity crush" during a Zoom event on April 11, and fans later noticed the two stars rocking matching "PD" monogram necklaces.
A source close to Pete exclusively tells E! News that the funnyman is "very into Phoebe" and has been flying back and forth from NYC to the U.K. "any chance he gets."
The insider explains, "He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention."
For this trip, Pete arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on April 22. He's expected to be back in New York before SNL returns on May 8 (with Tesla brainiac Elon Musk as host).
The suspected couple has spent a few weekends together by now, though they keep their England hangouts "low-key," notes the source.
But that doesn't mean it's any less serious.
"He's making a huge effort to go back and forth," the source shares. "When they aren't together, they are on the phone and can't get enough. She think he's funny and very charming. She's enjoying herself."
Fans have speculated that Pete and Phoebe met when her co-star and onscreen husband, Regé-Jean Page, hosted SNL in February and potentially introduced them.
It may be too early in the season to tell, but it seems to be a regal romance that even Lady Whistledown would approve of.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
