2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reacts to Unexpected 2021 Oscars Loss

Chadwick Boseman’s brother, Derrick Boseman, revealed what he thought of the late actor’s unforeseen loss. Scroll on for more details surrounding the statement.

By Kisha Forde Apr 26, 2021 8:26 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsAnthony HopkinsCelebritiesChadwick Boseman
Watch: Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

It seemed that everyone—from celebrities to fans on social media—began buzzing with questions immediately after the 2021 Oscars ceremony wrapped with the award for Best Actor.
 
Although Chadwick Boseman was a presumed frontrunner for the award posthumously, it went to actor Anthony Hopkins for his role in the film, The Father. In a belated acceptance speech uploaded to Instagram, the 83-year-old actor took time to pay tribute and acknowledge Boseman's memory.
 
Although audiences widely viewed the loss as a snub and took to social media to express outrage, Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ that the family doesn't feel slighted, and they are not upset with the outcome. Derrick also wished Hopkins and his family well, stating, "I'm sure [Anthony] would if Chad won."
 
Derrick also explained that his family "doesn't view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award."

photos
Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles

Unlike the ceremonies of years past, the Best Actor category aired last. Some viewers presumed the unusual order of the show was crafted intentionally so Boseman could be properly recognized for his final role, but, in an interview with, in an interview with Variety, ABC exec Rob Mills, explained otherwise.

David Lee/NETFLIX

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Divorce Filing

3

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills stated. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it. Similarly, nobody wants the wrong envelope to happen, like it did three years ago, but everyone was talking about it."
 
Rob further explained that it wasn't just the Best Actor category that felt out of place, but an overall decision to shake up the ceremony this year.

"It wasn't just the final categories, the whole show was mixed up," Mills stated. "Screenplay, that usually comes in Act 5 or 6, one of the later acts. And best director was also very early. I think the point was, sometimes you watch the show and you feel like, ‘Gosh, I've seen this every year.' So, it really was the ‘Wow, I really don't know what's coming next.'"

For Chadwick's family, the loss doesn't affect the legacy left behind by the actor. Derrick also ended his statement by adding that although the win would've been a historic achievement, "it was never an obsession" for the late actor.

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

3

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu

4
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

5

Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics

Latest News

Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Divorce Filing

Daphne Maxwell Reid Shares Her Classy Mother's Day Gift Picks

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

See Glam Pics of Stars From the Vanity Fair Portrait Studio

Exclusive

Pete Davidson's "Huge Effort" to Sweep Phoebe Dynevor Off Her Feet

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

Game of Thrones Prequel Series Teases Start of Production