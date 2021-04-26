2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker's Dream Getaway for Kourtney Kardashian May Be His Best Birthday Gift Yet

One week after officially celebrating her birthday, Kourtney Kardashian kept the fun going with a romantic getaway with Travis Barker. See the highlights from their private trip.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 26, 2021 8:04 PMTags
VacationTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Receives Big Romantic Gift From Travis Barker

Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating the birthday girl.

Close to one week after Kourtney Kardashian officially turned 42, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was treated to a private getaway to an undisclosed location far away from Hollywood.

In photos posted on the couple's social media pages, fans got a tease into their dream vacation that included star-filled nights and a temporary home with views you have to see to believe.

The trip comes shortly after the Blink-182 rocker posted a very memorable tribute to his girlfriend for her birthday. Perhaps sucking a thumb rings a bell?

"I F--KING LOVE YOU!" Travis captioned his post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD...HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash." 

And, if you ask those close to the couple if they are surprised by how well this relationship is going, the answer is a flat out no! After news broke in January that Kourtney and Travis, 45, were dating, many friends are more than impressed with the rocker's smooth moves off the stage.

photos
Celebs on Vacation

"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts," a source close to the reality star previously told E! News. "He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her." 

For more highlights on the couple's latest vacation, keep scrolling below.

Snapchat
Birthday Fun

One week after officially celebrating her birthday, Kourtney Kardashian was treated to a special getaway with her boyfriend Travis Barker

Instagram
PDA Alert

"Just Like Heaven," Kourtney wrote on Instagram while displaying PDA with Travis in a thong bikini. 

 

Instagram
Light it Up

While it may have been a birthday trip, the lights and candles suggest this was also quite the romantic getaway. 

Snapchat
Explorers

During the day, Kourtney and Travis took in the sights and sounds of their undisclosed vacation destination. 

Instagram
Perfect View

Sunsets past 9 p.m.? Count us all the way in. 

Instagram
New Reality

We're not in Los Angeles anymore. In several Instagram Stories, Kourtney shared a few photos of what her temporary vacation home looked like. 

Instagram
Rise and Shine

Between the pool, clear skies and private oasis, it's hard to find a reason why Kourtney and Travis would ever want to leave. 

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

3

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

2

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

3

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu

4
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

5

Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics

Latest News

Jana Kramer Accuses Mike Caussin of "Adultery" in Divorce Filing

Daphne Maxwell Reid Shares Her Classy Mother's Day Gift Picks

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

See Glam Pics of Stars From the Vanity Fair Portrait Studio

Exclusive

Pete Davidson's "Huge Effort" to Sweep Phoebe Dynevor Off Her Feet

See What Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Had to Say About Oscars Loss

Game of Thrones Prequel Series Teases Start of Production