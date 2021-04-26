Michael Strahan Responds to Backlash Over His Tooth Gap Prank

Watch : Michael Strahan Talks New TV Show With Courteney Cox

Don't worry, Michael Strahan's signature smile is here to stay!

Weeks after his April Fools' Day prank sparked an internet frenzy, the Good Morning America co-host revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he will never close his iconic gap between his front teeth. Strahan spoke to "Gap Nation" to calm audiences' fears of any dental work.

"I see that your teeth are still the same," DeGeneres joked on the April 26 episode of the daytime talk show. "This prank, people really believed. You said you fixed your teeth and you posted a picture and people went crazy."

The outrage came as a hilarious surprise to Strahan. "I truly did not think people cared that much about my teeth," Strahan chuckled. "I just did it as a little prank thinking a few of my Instagram followers were going to go, 'Oh he's crazy.' They would know it was fake."

Well, Strahan's joke was just too good. It was so believable that his vacation was interrupted with fans and friends alike reaching out to the father of four.