Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Tease Dani's Pregnancy in the Dramatic Midseason Trailer?

Baby on the brain?
On Monday, April 26, Bravo released the dramatic midseason trailer for season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. While the just-released footage promised plenty of crew drama, including the ongoing love triangle between Gary King, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba, it was Dani Soares' baby wish that caught our attention.
As Below Deck fans well know, Dani's fling with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux has just started to heat up on the show. And, from what Dani declared in the new trailer below, she was open to taking things to the next level.
"The more I get to know you, I like you more," she told Jean-Luc. "Let's have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant, that's God's will."
Yet, it wasn't Jean-Luc who Dani brought into a guest cabin to hook up with. Instead, the stewardess asked Alli to "lick my vagina."
This trailer couldn't have been better timed as, on Sunday, April 25, Dani took to Instagram to share that she is pregnant with her first child.
In a post shared with her almost 25,000 followers, the Bravo star gave an up close and personal look at her baby bump. Next to the selfie, the reality TV star wrote, "It's just you and I little baby."
Following the announcement, many of Dani's Below Deck peers congratulated her in the comments. Fellow season two stewardess Alli wrote, "Beautiful incredible brave woman. I am so proud of you and you always have support from my family and I. I promise." Deckhand Sydney went on to assure Dani that she'll "be the best mom." Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier, who is a new mom herself, added, "Gorgeous!!!! Play dates in Sydney it is."
We can only hope that Dani's pregnancy is addressed in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Watch the all-new trailer for yourself above.
Don't forget, you can catch up on your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)