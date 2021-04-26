2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
Nicole Kidman Is a Sketchy Wellness Retreat Guru in Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

Wellness will certainly not be achieved based on this first trailer for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the book by Liane Moriarty.

Been feeling rather unwell lately? 

Maybe it's time for a trip to Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest adaptation of a Liane Moriarty book starring Nicole Kidman. A first trailer for the miniseries ran during the Oscars, and it might make you think twice about dreaming of a little guided getaway. Or it might not, because it's hard to tell what's going on here. 

Kidman plays Masha, a mysterious Russian woman who runs a 10-day retreat that promises healing and transformation. The story follows nine "perfect strangers" who have come for rejuvenation and might end up leaving with a whole lot more, or less. Per Hulu, they "have no idea what is about to hit them." 

Moriarty also wrote Big Little Lieswhich also starred Kidmanso we already know we can't trust those serene nature vibes, as if the screaming in the trailer wasn't already a big red flag. 

The cast, of course, is stellar. 

The nine strangers are played by Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten. Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto play Masha's employees, Delilah and Yao.

Like Big Little Lies, the show comes from David E. Kelley, along with executive producers John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss and Moriarty. Kidman and McCarthy also serve as executive producers. 

You can watch the trailer—and try to decipher exactly what sort of horrors are waiting at Tranquillum—below!

Nine Perfect Strangers is coming soon to Hulu.

