See the Cozy Photos of Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor That Have the Internet Buzzing

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Married? Here's the Truth

Are Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Hollywood's newest couple?

While the wait continues for the official word—let's hope Lady Whistledown will weigh in with her next issue of society papers—it certainly looks like something is going on between the breakout Bridgerton star and SNL comedian, as evidenced by new photos taking over the internet.

In pictures snapped in England on Sunday, April 25, the two stars were spotted in Manchester outside of a grocery store and appeared to take a playful stroll together in a field. At one point, they were photographed with their arms around each other, giving the impression that it may have been more than a casual walk between friends. Days earlier, on April 22, the King of Staten Island actor was photographed at Heathrow Airport in London.

While it's unclear exactly how these two initially crossed paths, it would be easy to hypothesize. After all, Phoebe's co-star Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL in February.