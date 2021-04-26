2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Inside Andra Day's Star-Studded Oscars Party With Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund and More

She might not have won at the 2021 Oscars, but Andra Day still had plenty celebrate with pals like Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and more.

By Jess Cohen Apr 26, 2021 5:01 PMTags
Red CarpetOscarsEmma RobertsGarrett HedlundCelebrities
Watch: Why Andra Day Initially Turned Down Billie Holiday Role

It was a night to remember!

The 2021 Oscars featured a number of must-see moments, but it was Andra Day's after-party that was the hottest ticket in town. The United States vs. Billie Holiday star—she was up for Best Actress but lost to Frances McDormand—hosted a star-studded bash at Spring Place LA, a private membership club in Beverly Hills.

Attendees at the socially distant party included Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund as well as Lee Daniels, Winnie Harlow, Tyler James Williams and Rob Morgan among others.

For Roberts and Hedlund—and Evan Ross—the night was the perfect excuse to call a babysitter and have a little fun. After all, they all welcomed babies in late 2020 (Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson)—and it's safe to say they have definitely earned a carefree evening out together.

And though Day didn't take home that coveted trophy, she still had plenty to celebrate. During her whirlwind awards season, she nabbed a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday and certainly the world's attention.

photos
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Take a look at all of the after-party pics below!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Cast Reunion

Tyler James Williams, Andra Day and Evan Ross celebrated the end of award season at the star-studded party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Oh, what a night! Lee Daniels and Day shared a hug while celebrating her nomination.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Squad Photo

In addition to Day's Oscar nomination, the cast also raised a glass to the film's reception around the world.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Party Time

Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts and Evan Ross enjoyed a well-deserved parents' night out.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Celeb Pals

Pals Day and Winnie Harlow struck a pose at the after-party.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Day was glowing in her custom Vera Wang dress.

Trending Stories

1

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu

2
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

3

See All the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Dies From Cancer

5

Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics

Latest News

Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Oscars Beauty Breakdown

Exclusive

Where Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Stand After Their Reunion

You Might've Missed Brad Pitt's Oscars Shout-Out to Leonardo DiCaprio

Nicole Kidman Is Sketchy AF in Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

See Those Cozy Photos of Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor

Inside Andra Day’s Star-Studded Oscars Party With Emma Roberts & More

See Selena Gomez Show Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out in Malibu