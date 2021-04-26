Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Scott Disick's Daughter Penelope

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Getting Serious!

Seems like Amelia Hamlin is feeling just "peesh"-y about her relationship.

The 19-year-old model has been making waves with her romance with boyfriend Scott Disick, who is almost two decades her senior. The father of three has been wooing the Instagram model since late 2020, and their Valentine's Day 2021 celebration confirmed the couple was getting serious.

As fans are aware, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Disick has been grappling with ex Kourtney Kardashian's new budding romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. A source exclusively told E! News that Disick has been "uncomfortable" with how close Kardashian and Barker have become so quickly.

Yet, it seems Disick's current girlfriend Hamlin is also in it for the long haul.

Disick shared an adorable photo of daughter Penelope Disick on Instagram with the caption, "Driving miss poosh." A pursed lip Penelope is wearing a sweater from aunt Kim Kardashian's Skims kid's collection and driving a go-cart with dad Disick in the passenger seat. Poosh is a reference to Kourtney's lifestyle brand of the same name.