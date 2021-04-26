Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Speech

Watch : Oscars 2021: Must-See Moments

Actor Anthony Hopkins was stunned to learn he won the Academy Award for Best Actor during the 2021 Oscars.

The internet immediately began buzzing after the announcement, as many fans and viewers tuned in with the expectation of the award going posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award," the legendary actor stated in a video uploaded to his Instagram. "I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you."

He then took the time to acknowledge the late star he was up against, stating, "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Hopkins, who won for his role in the film The Father, recorded his acceptance speech for the award from his location in Wales since he could not attend the festivities in person.