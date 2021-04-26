You May Have Missed the Adorable Service Dog Who Attended the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Paul Raci Signs as He Does Oscars Interview for "Sound of Metal"

The documentary film Crip Camp didn't win a prize at the 2021 Oscars, but its nomination meant a lot for inclusion at the annual awards ceremony.

Prior to the telecast, the documentary's team participated in the red-carpet festivities on Sunday, April 25 in honor of the Netflix project being up for Best Documentary Feature. Joining the film's stars was a service dog, and the adorable addition to the event can be seen in the photo below.

The cute pooch's name is Goji, and the animal was decked out in an appropriate amount of bling while accompanying the film's impact producer Andraéa LaVant to this year's Academy Awards.

The winner of the documentary category was My Octopus Teacher, but the team behind Crip Camp, which recently won Best Documentary Feature at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, still had plenty to celebrate.

"While our film didn't win Best Documentary Feature, we are proud of the momentum that Crip Camp has created for a push towards disability inclusion," the film's official Twitter account posted on April 25. "From tonight's historic accessible stage to the broadcast's innovative captioning, it's clear disability inclusion is here to stay."