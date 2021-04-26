Oscar Winner Yuh-Jung Youn Had the Perfect Response When Asked How Brad Pitt Smells

Watch : Yeri Han & Yuh-Jung Youn Talk Filming "Minari" in 25 Days

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn, who delivered perhaps the most memorable acceptance speech of the 2021 Oscars, continues to be a source of priceless moments.

Following her adorable onstage remarks about Minari executive producer Brad Pitt after he presented her with Best Supporting Actress, the 73-year-old performer kept the quips coming backstage.

When a reporter asked what she talked about with Pitt and if she could describe how he smells, Youn replied with a laugh, "I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog."

She went on to say she has been a fan of the star's since he was "young," and that she "couldn't believe" it when he said her name to present her with the Oscar.

"Maybe I just blacked out a couple seconds," she continued. "What should I say, 'Where am I?' or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, 'Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?'" She added with a laugh, "I'm still not myself, so don't ask me too many questions, please."