Angela Bassett Introduces the In Memoriam at the Oscars After "Incomprehensible Times"

Angela Bassett honored those lost to COVID-19 and violence in 2020 ahead of the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment.

There were a lot of names to honor during the 2021 Oscars In Memoriam segment.

As Angela Bassett said during her introduction, the past year has been one of great loss, whether we're talking about COVID-19 or social injustice around the world. 

"In 2020, we were united by loss," she began. "As of April 25, 2021, there were recorded over three million souls lost around the world to COVID alone. Considering the enormity of our collective loss and the often incomprehensible times we're living in, we wish to also acknowledge those precious lives lost to the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism and poverty. To all of those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the moments that we had the honor of having with you." 

Bassett went on to say that tonight, the Oscars were celebrating "the artists who gave us permission to dream, the technical pioneers and innovators who expanded our experience of movie love."

Bassett's words were then followed by the usual In Memoriam montage, set to Stevie Wonder's "As." 

The montage began with Cicely Tyson, and included Cloris Leachman, Max Von Sydow, Joel Schumacher, Olivia de Havilland, Christopher Plummer, George Segal, Wilford Brimley, Kelly Preston, Fred Willard, Helen McCrory, Carl Reiner, Lynn Shelton, Diana Rigg, Jerry Stiller and DMXamong many others. 

The segment ended with a slide dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, who was also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

