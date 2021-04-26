Glenn Close Doing "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

Here's the 2021 Oscars moment everyone will be talking about.
Glenn Close treated fans to the most meme-worthy moment during tonight's 2021 Academy Awards when she showed off her booty-shaking skills on the live telecast. The hilarious moment went down in between categories when Questlove and Lil Rel where playing a music guessing game with audience members.
When it was Close's turn, Questlove played a song and the Oscar-nominated actress had to recognize it and correctly identify it was an Oscar-nominated song. The song of choice just so happened to be 1988's "Da Butt," which Close was surprisingly family with.
"That's not fair to Glenn Close. You don't know 'Da Butt,'" Lil Rel told the iconic actress.
"Wait just a second. That's 'Da butt.' I know that," Close said to everyone's surprise. "'Da butt,' it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band."
Close continued to spill her impressive knowledge, "So Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed it and it was not nominated so it couldn't have won."
"I wasn't expecting that at all, that you'd know 'Da Butt,'" Lil Rel replied in shock. "It's dope, but do you know the dance, though? Do you know how to do 'Da Butt?'"
That's when Close shocked everyone by standing up and shaking her bum in her stunning blue gown. The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter as Close wowed viewers with her impressive dance moves.
And the rest is Oscars history.
Check out Close's show-stopping booty shake in the epic GIF above.