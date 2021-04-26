Glenn Close Doing "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

Watch : "Hillbilly Elegy": Amy Adams & Glenn Close on Oscar Bait & More

Here's the 2021 Oscars moment everyone will be talking about.

Glenn Close treated fans to the most meme-worthy moment during tonight's 2021 Academy Awards when she showed off her booty-shaking skills on the live telecast. The hilarious moment went down in between categories when Questlove and Lil Rel where playing a music guessing game with audience members.

When it was Close's turn, Questlove played a song and the Oscar-nominated actress had to recognize it and correctly identify it was an Oscar-nominated song. The song of choice just so happened to be 1988's "Da Butt," which Close was surprisingly family with.

"That's not fair to Glenn Close. You don't know 'Da Butt,'" Lil Rel told the iconic actress.

"Wait just a second. That's 'Da butt.' I know that," Close said to everyone's surprise. "'Da butt,' it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band."