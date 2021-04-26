Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn "Finally" Got to Meet Brad Pitt as She Won an Oscar

Watch : "Minari": A Powerful American Story

Yuh-Jung Youn may have just won an Oscar, but somehow all we could think as we watched the first part of her speech was, "Same."

The prolific Korean actress just won her first Oscar—the first Korean actress to even be nominated—for her role as the grandmother Soon-ja in Minari, and that's already pretty incredible. It was made all the more surreal by the fact that Brad Pitt introduced her category and handed her the award, and she seemed a bit overwhelmed as she headed to the mic.

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally," she quipped. "Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you."

Normally, Youn explained, she watches the Oscars on TV, so it's hard to believe she's actually there, accepting her very own award. "Let me pull myself together," she said. She was particularly shocked about the women she won against.

"I don't believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close?" she said. "I've been watching her in so many performances, so this is just...all the nominees, we are the winners for different movies, but we played a different role, so we cannot compete with each other."