Margot Robbie Debuts Daring New Bangs at the 2021 Oscars and Fans Can't Get Enough

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Hair for it!

Awards season got a little more fabulous since the 2021 Oscars officially kicked off on Sunday, April 25. Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made a grand entrance with their dramatic designs and delightfully bold glam.

Although tonight's ceremony is different from before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—it was held at both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—celebrities still made sure to put on a show with their beauty and style.

Need proof? Margot Robbie dropped jaws with her fun and flirty floral Chanel dress, which featured intricate embroidery and peek-a-boo material. But along with her show-stopping fashion, the Promising Young Woman producer turned heads (literally!) after debuting a major hair transformation: Blunt bangs.

The Birds of Prey star showed off her new hairstyle and made sure her bangs were front and center, as she styled her tresses in an effortless low ponytail.