Brad Pitt's 2021 Oscars Arrival Proves Good Things Come to Those Who Wait

Brad Pitt is back, baby!

The 57-year-old actor made a highly-awaited appearance at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night, fourteen months after winning his first Academy Award for acting. And the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looked every bit the part of an Oscar winner, sporting a dapper tuxedo for a classic old Hollywood look.

While Pitt didn't walk the red carpet prior to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, he did take the stage midway through the show to present the award for Best Supporting Actress. Hey, we'll take what we can get!

"My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching the likes of Clint Eastwood and Godzilla," a ponytail-rocking Pitt said, before introducing the nominees and revealing how they fell in love with the movies at an early age.