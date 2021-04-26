Watch Live Now

Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Remake With Ansel Elgort

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's long-delayed West Side Story remake, starring Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, aired during the 2021 Oscars. Watch it here.

Steven Spielberg is hoping that there's a place in your heart for a new version of romantic musical West Side Story.

After its theatrical release was delayed for a full year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new film adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical dropped its first trailer during the 2021 Oscars ceremony

The footage features the beloved song "Somewhere" and introduces viewers to the new cast, including Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo) and Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino).

A previous film version, starring Richard Beymer as Tony and Natalie Wood as Maria, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and released in 1961. It has become a classic film and won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. 

Rachel was just 17 years old and still in high school when she landed the role of Maria in the new film. "I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast," she said at the time. "West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character."

She added back then, "As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community."

Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 version and recently starred in the sitcom One Day at a Time, will play a role in the new film, along with serving as executive producer. 

West Side Story, which had been initially scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020, will finally hit theaters on Dec. 10, 2021. Watch the trailer in the above video. 

For our full Oscars coverage, click here.

