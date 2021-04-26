Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Remake With Ansel Elgort

Watch : Steven Spielberg's Daughter Aspires to Be an Adult Entertainer

Steven Spielberg is hoping that there's a place in your heart for a new version of romantic musical West Side Story.

After its theatrical release was delayed for a full year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new film adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical dropped its first trailer during the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

The footage features the beloved song "Somewhere" and introduces viewers to the new cast, including Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo) and Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino).

A previous film version, starring Richard Beymer as Tony and Natalie Wood as Maria, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and released in 1961. It has become a classic film and won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Rachel was just 17 years old and still in high school when she landed the role of Maria in the new film. "I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast," she said at the time. "West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character."