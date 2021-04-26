Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Who Wowed in Rouge on the 2021 Red Carpet

Some stars took the red carpet literally this year at the 2021 Oscars.

Fiery reds and luxe rouge gowns crossed the matching carpet, while Academy Award nominees like Olivia Colman and Amanda Seyfried wowed in various shades of cherry. The 2021 carpet marked a momentous return to normalcy after the 2020 pandemic virtual awards ceremonies. While at a safe social distance, Oscar attendees including Angela Bassett and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in scarlet looks.

Best Supporting Actress star Seyfried took a page out of her Mank onscreen persona to embody a modern-meets-Old Hollywood grace in an Armani tulle gown. Fellow Best Supporting Actress contender Olivia Colman presented her signature sophisticated style in a mid-length Dior gown. Witherspoon also wore Dior with an asymmetrical ombré dress that brought Grecian simplicity to a sleek sleeveless style.

E! personality Erin Lim Rhodes also took a nod from A-listers in a gorgeous tiered frock. Yet it was Bassett's off-the-shoulder stunner that packed a "wow" punch in a truly eye-catching red carpet reveal.