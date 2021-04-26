Watch Live Now

The 2021 Oscars on CTV
Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Who Wowed in Rouge on the 2021 Red Carpet

From sweeping gowns to off-the-shoulder dresses, these stars took red carpet seriously in styling. Academy Award nominees Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Colman joined a slew of celebs in red.

Some stars took the red carpet literally this year at the 2021 Oscars

Fiery reds and luxe rouge gowns crossed the matching carpet, while Academy Award nominees like Olivia Colman and Amanda Seyfried wowed in various shades of cherry. The 2021 carpet marked a momentous return to normalcy after the 2020 pandemic virtual awards ceremonies. While at a safe social distance, Oscar attendees including Angela Bassett and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in scarlet looks. 

Best Supporting Actress star Seyfried took a page out of her Mank onscreen persona to embody a modern-meets-Old Hollywood grace in an Armani tulle gown. Fellow Best Supporting Actress contender Olivia Colman presented her signature sophisticated style in a mid-length Dior gown. Witherspoon also wore Dior with an asymmetrical ombré dress that brought Grecian simplicity to a sleek sleeveless style. 

E! personality Erin Lim Rhodes also took a nod from A-listers in a gorgeous tiered frock. Yet it was Bassett's off-the-shoulder stunner that packed a "wow" punch in a truly eye-catching red carpet reveal.

Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars

Keep scrolling to see every star in red this Oscars season! 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

The Mank Best Supporting Actress nominee slayed in a scarlet red Armani gown

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was flawless in Dior. 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett

The queen has arrived! The ageless Angela Bassett wowed audiences in an off-the-shoulder gown.

Alberto Pezzali/Pool/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman

Oscar winner Olivia Colman returned to the Academy Awards in fiery red Dior as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Father.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Han Ye-ri

Minari star Han Ye-Ri was beautiful in a high-neck red gown with asymmetrical button details. 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Celeste Waite

The Oscar-nominated crooner glowed in custom Gucci on the red carpet. Waite is a Best Song contender for "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erin Lim Rhodes

The E! co-host looked gorgeous in a Georges Hobeika dress.

