Halle Berry Debuts a Serious Hair Transformation on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry is taking over the Oscars with a bang. Or maybe bangs.
The star, who is presenting at the 2021 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet with a brand new bob and short bangs that legitimately took our breath away. Of course, her stunning purple Dolce & Gabbana gown and the boyfriend on her arm also helped, but we couldn't take our eyes off that face-framing cut.
If her social media is to be believed, that 'do couldn't possibly be more new. At 4 p.m. pacific—an hour before showtime—Berry tweeted a picture of some bits of hair on the ground. A fan responded with photos of Berry's iconic pixie cut from the 2002 Oscars—when she won for Monster's Ball—with, "Uh-oh....SHE has arrived for Oscars night!"
Berry said "Yeap," with a winky face. "Stay tuned."
Well, we stayed tuned, and we could not have prepared ourselves for the "she" who did end up arriving.
Most recently, Berry had been sporting much longer locks with longer bangs, but clearly it was time for a change.
As for the man on her arm, Berry is currently dating musician Van Hunt. She posted a photo of the two of them cuddling with his guitar on April 9 with the caption, "I'll be ya groupie baby, cause you are my superstar."
Tonight, it seems more like he's her groupie. But when it comes to Halle Berry, who isn't?
Berry's big 2002 Oscar win remains one of the biggest award show moments of all time as she took home the award for Best Actress in Monster's Ball. She was the first and still the only Black actress to win that award. This year, Viola Davis is nominated for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Andra Day is nominated for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
In September, Berry called the win one of her "biggest heartbreaks" because she believed she was opening a door, only for no one to follow her through it.
"I question, ‘Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me?' I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me," she told Variety. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren't."
Hopefully, that will soon change.