Watch Live Now

The 2021 Oscars on CTV
OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Viola Davis' Red Carpet Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Deserves an Oscar of Its Own

At the 2021 Oscars, Viola Davis gushed to E!'s Giuliana Rancic about her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman. See what she had to say.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 25, 2021 11:50 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsOscarsExclusivesViola DavisCelebritiesChadwick BosemanEntertainment
Watch: Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

Chadwick Boseman was a true artist.

On Sunday, April 25, Viola Davis paid tribute to her late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer, while catching up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2021 Oscars. According to Viola, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of famed blues singer Ma Rainey, Chadwick was the real deal.

In fact, the four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner said it "feels right" that Chadwick has nabbed so many accolades for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. "It's like I said before, he was authenticity on steroids," she shared. "You know, sometimes, people honor people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This—it matches the person."

As she continued, Viola noted that the Black Panther actor "did not mistake his presence for the event."

photos
Red Carpet Flashback: 2001 Oscars

After calling Chadwick an "artist," she added, "He absolutely honored the work. And a lot people went into this business because they wanted to be famous actors. They don't want to be actors; they want to be famous actors. He entered it because he just wanted to be an artist."

This was certainly high praise from Viola, who transformed herself physically to tackle her Ma Rainey role. Earlier in the interview, Viola's husband Julius Tennon applauded his wife's physical dedication to the part.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

"It was really the teeth," he recalled. "The choice of putting the gold teeth in, it was amazing, and it completed the transformation."

Viola herself acknowledged that accurately portraying Ma Rainey was important to her. She explained, "The approach to that is the approach that every actor has to have to it. You have to honor the person. They said she was a certain size, they said that she had a mouth full of gold, they said she looked a certain way, she had horsehair wigs. So, guess what? I had gold teeth, I had horsehair wigs and I was a certain size."

Per the celebrated actress, she didn't want to "change her in any way" as to not water down the portrayal of the blues legend.

Catch Viola's full red carpet interview above.

Trending Stories

1

See All the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3
Exclusive

Youn Yuh-jung Reveals Why Minari Was Special Behind the Scenes

4

Halle Berry Debuts a Serious Hair Transformation at the 2021 Oscars

5

How to Watch the 2021 Oscars on TV and Online

Latest News

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

Watch the First Trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Chloé Zhao Makes History With Best Director Win at 2021 Oscars

Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried & More Who Wowed in Red at Oscars 2021

Regina King Was Fabulously Candid During Her Oscars Opening Monologue

Oscar-Winning Director Honors Late Daughter in Heartbreaking Speech

Daniel Kaluuya's Sex Comments Baffle His Mom During 2021 Oscars Win