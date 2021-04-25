Watch Live Now

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 Oscars
Regina King, Amanda Seyfried and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscars have officially kicked off! Best of all? Celebrities are showing up and showing out with incredible fashion. See all of the major red carpet moments below.

The red carpet of all the red carpets is here: The 2021 Oscars.

Hollywood's biggest night is officially in full swing and it's already proving to be one for the books. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has recently reinvented awards season, that doesn't mean stars aren't showing up and showing out for the 2021 ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

Case in point? A-listers most certainly brought their fashion A-game.

That's right, celebrities swapped out their matching pajama sets for something more lavish, as they stunned from head-to-toe in daring and dazzling designs. Perfect example: Carey Mulligan pushed the style envelope with a glimmering gold Valentino creation that featured an explosion of sequin. The Promising Young Woman star tied her ensemble together with dainty stud earrings and a bold lip color.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis made a grand entrance with an electrifying white Alexander McQueen design. The top's graphic cut-outs alone made this statement-making look a red carpet moment unlike any other.

Best Beauty Looks at the Oscars Over the Years

Regina King is feeling anything but blue! She turned heads in a diamond-embellished baby blue design by Louis Vuitton. What's more? The delightful creation featured larger-than-life puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline that jazzed up the red carpet.

Of course, we're scratching the surface here.

So, before the show hands out its golden statues and displays its unique set-up since it's being filmed at both Union Sation and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, take a look at tonight's best dress stars. Scroll through our gallery below, and get lost in the fashion!

ABC
Regina King

Anything but blue! The actress shuts down the red carpet in a diamond-embellished baby blue design by Louis Vuitton. The larger-than-life puffed sleeves and plunging neckline add more oomph!

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

The star is giving the red carpet a run for its money with her fiery crimson-colored creation.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

All that glitters is gold! The Promising Young Woman star shines as bright as the flashing camera lights in a sequin gold Valentino design.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Viola Davis

White-hot, hot, hot! The Oscar winner steals the show in a daring and dazzling Alexander McQueen gown.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Orange you glad? The Prom star adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet in a bright and bold Atelier Versace design.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Andra Day

Gilded in gold! The United States vs. Billie Holiday star drops jaws in a Vera Wang chainmail design that's both risqué and radiant.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo

When in doubt, think pink! The Candyman actor leaves the basics at home and brings a pop of color to the 2021 ceremony with an embellished fuschia-colored Atelier Versace suit.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Marlee Martin

Starry-eyed! The actress brings the glitz and glamour to the red carpet with a jewel-adorned dress by Vivienne Westwood.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Emerald Fennell

Like her name, the Promising Young Woman writer and director dazzles in a vibrant green floral gown by Gucci.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Diane Warren

Nothing screams elegance like a striking white power suit (by Valentino, no less!) and jewel-encrusted turtleneck.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Celeste

Celeste sets the red carpet ablaze with her fun and flirty Gucci gown and bedazzled heart-shaped accessory!

ABC
Zaria

The actress turns heads in an eye-catching cream-colored gown by Dolce & Gabbana. From the thigh-high slit to the bedazzling bodice, this is a look to remember.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Jena Friedman

Sometimes, less is more...literally! The comedian sizzles in a white gown, which features sexy cut-outs and a thigh-hight slit.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

Going for the gold! The Hamilton star lights up the 2021 event with a blinding metallic gold suit by Brioni.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Maria Bakalova

The Best Supporting Actress nominee turns heads in an angelic Louis Vuitton design at the 2021 ceremony. Her bold red lip color is a chef's kiss!

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Laura Pausini

The Italian singer is the definition of regal and sophistication with this Valentino look.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya

Simple but striking! The Oscar nominee hits the red carpet in a dapper Bottega Veneta suit.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby

The Pieces of a Woman star strikes a pose on the red carpet in a head-turning gown. From the cheeky cut-outs to the commanding train, this is an unforgettable look.

