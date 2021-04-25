Oscars 2021: Steven Yeun on How Minari Helped Him "Re-Examine" His Childhood

Whether Steven Yeun leaves the 2021 Oscars with an award or not, the actor has been rewarded tenfold after starring in Lee Isaac Chung's film Minari.
On the Academy Awards red carpet, the Minari actor tells Giuliana Rancic that starring in the Best Picture nominee gave him a new perspective on his childhood. As he put it, "When you have your own children, I think they help you re-examine all the things you thought you remembered and it was really refreshing to see my parent's generation through clearer eyes."
He adds that his mom has "always" been so supportive of his career, adding that his mother flew to Los Angeles, Calif. to watch his kids while he and his wife attend the ceremony at Union Station. "We're really thankful and blessed to have the parents here," he shares.
And if his mom missed it, the Walking Dead actor gives her a sweet shout-out, saying to the camera, "Hi Ma, I love you!"
Regarding Minari's critical success, the star shares that he and the cast are humbled and honored to be recognized. The actor says, "It feels really wonderful I think it's a testament to Isaac [Chung]'s incredible writing and directing and the cast he assembled. And we all try to tell something honest and true from the humanity that we all share so I'm glad it's connecting."
Steven himself is up for Best Lead Actor, while his co-star Yuh-Jung Youn is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Additionally, director Isaac Lee Chung is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay.
