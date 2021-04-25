Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Basically Just Confirmed Their Romance

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About NSFW Scenes

Dearest reader, it is my pleasure to inform you that Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been formally presented as a couple.

A couple of what? Lady Whistledown is on the case. For now, a couple of stars hugging and walking together on a grassy knoll in the English countryside on Sunday, April 25, as seen in candid photos posted by MailOnline, the first published images showing the two actors together since romance rumors began a couple of months ago.

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 26-year-old British actress, best known for her role of Daphne Bridgerton Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, on the Netflix drama Bridgerton, have not formally confirmed a relationship. Their reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

In the pics, the two actors are dressed casually. Phoebe bundled up in a blue and white patterned jacket, paired with gray sweatpants, a gray baseball cap, sunglasses and black slip-on shoes. Pete wore an olive green hoodie with the hood on over a black baseball cap, blue sweatpants and blue and white sneakers and held a cigarette in his hand.