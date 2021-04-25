Why Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker Makes Scott Disick "Uncomfortable"

Kourtney Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker isn't just a small thing for one famous ex.
While Scott Disick has and always will be supportive of the mother of his three children, multiple sources are shedding light on how the E! star is really adjusting to the new reality that things are very serious between Kourtney and Travis.
"Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," a source close to the reality star exclusively shared with E! News. "Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren't hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids."
Although Scott continues to film with the Kardashians in California, the Talentless founder is also spending more time in Miami. And while some of his time in the 305 is spent with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, Scott can't exactly ignore the chemistry and headlines surrounding Kourtney and Travis.
"It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," a source shared. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."
During recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, fans watched Scott and Kourtney interact when they were both single. After family members joked about the pair getting back together, Scott showed signs of being open to the idea.
"I guess now that you're single and I'm single and you haven't been with somebody in a bit, either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately," Scott explained. "It hurts me when you're with somebody else."
While both parties are now in separate relationships, a second source close to Scott admitted that Kourtney's relationship with Travis has been hard on Scott.
"He is trying to adjust and be a grown up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy—especially someone they have known for so long. Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different."
The insider continued, "Kourtney is all in with Travis and the kids like him too. It feels to Scott like they are merging their families and going full steam ahead. That has made him very uncomfortable and he's trying to figure out where he fits in."
Before their friendship turned romantic, Travis and Kourtney were longtime neighbors. In fact, the Blink-182 rocker attended many Kardashian—Jenner family parties over the years.
Looking ahead, Scott may be realizing his happily ever after won't be with Kourtney.
"Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot and of course now that has changed," a source explained. "Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together and this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that. He doesn't want to see or hear about it, but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."