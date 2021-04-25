Britney Spears Dances With Sam Asghari at His Best Friend's Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears Brings Back Her Classic Catchphrase for Easter

Britney Spears was all smiles while making a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, serving as his date at his best friend's wedding. Time to dance!

The 27-year-old fitness trainer and model posted a slew of photos and videos from his best friend's nuptials, which took place on Saturday, April 24, and noted that both he and the 39-year-old pop star had already received COVID-19 vaccines beforehand. Britney had documented their experiences earlier this month.

"About last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience," Sam wrote on Instagram on Sunday, April 25, alongside photos of him and Britney in their wedding attire, including one showing her holding a young boy in a suit.

The "Oops...I Did It Again" singer wore a one-shoulder navy mini dress and matching pumps, as well as a camel jacket. Sam, the groom's best man, wore a black suit. The ceremony took place outside and the reception was held inside a banquet hall. Sam, who was born in Iran, shared on his Instagram Story videos of himself and Britney dancing together next to other guests to a variety of Persian music.