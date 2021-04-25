The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Azaylia Dies After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

The Challenge alum Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's 8-month old daughter Azaylia Diamond has passed away after battling cancer for most of her tragically short life.

The 30-year-old British reality star and former soccer player revealed the news on Sunday, April 25, on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of him holding the infant, "Rest In Paradise Princess," and adding an angel baby and rainbow emoji.

"I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven," he continued, "#AzayliaDiamondCain."

Safiyya also posted a photo of herself holding Azaylia on her on Instagram page, writing, "You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."

Last October, Ashley revealed that Azaylia, then 2 months old, had been diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive form" of leukemia, a blood cancer. Over the next few months, the infant went through treatments in the hospital.