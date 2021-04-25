The Challenge Star Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Azaylia Dies After Cancer Battle

The Challenge alum Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's 8-month old daughter Azaylia Diamond has passed away after battling cancer for most of her tragically short life.
The 30-year-old British reality star and former soccer player revealed the news on Sunday, April 25, on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of him holding the infant, "Rest In Paradise Princess," and adding an angel baby and rainbow emoji.
"I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven," he continued, "#AzayliaDiamondCain."
Safiyya also posted a photo of herself holding Azaylia on her on Instagram page, writing, "You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."
Last October, Ashley revealed that Azaylia, then 2 months old, had been diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive form" of leukemia, a blood cancer. Over the next few months, the infant went through treatments in the hospital.
But on April 8, Ashley said her cancer spread to her brain, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, and that doctors told the family they thought "she's only got one, two days to live."
He and his girlfriend brought Azaylia home for several days.
There, they were able to spend quality time with her.
During their time at home, the couple took Azaylia on walks in the area for the first time, let her play in a jumper and fed her in her high chair.
But days later, the couple rushed the baby back to the hospital for a platelet transfusion after she suffered bleeding out of her nose.
The family later brought her back home. On April 16, Ashley posted on Instagram sweet pics of his daughter napping beside him in bed, writing, "Morning - Don't count the days, make the days count. Truth be told, there's not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles. Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled."
"We have always been like two pees [sic] in a pod and wherever she is I'm not far away," he continued. "I think that's where we both feel most comfortable. Truly blessed for another day with you baby, keep surprising us!"
Two days before announcing the child's death, Safiyyah shared sweet photos of Azaylia sleeping in her stroller.
"When I wake up in the morning and see your beautiful face my heart instantly overflows with abundance of love for you," she wrote. "Being your mummy has taught me a lot about life, myself & other people for this lesson I am greatful [sic] for...This journey We have been on I have had some of the best days of my life, watching you hit all your milestones and just enjoying being a mummy to you. I have no time to think or attend to my own feelings or wants because yours come first, that's what mummy's [sic] are for."
She said that her daughter was under 24/7 care at home, with the help of a home nurse visiting.
"Giving her 100% everyday is what she was promised," she wrote, "even when her eyes are closed I talk sing and shake her fav rattles so she is constantly surrounded by a positive vibe. "Appreciating the day the hour and the min is something I never thought I would do as we all take life for granted."
She continued, "I decided to put Azaylia in her pram outside in the shade today to enjoy some fresh air and hear different sounds, remember it's the small things in life that really make a difference. Azaylia your [sic] my inspiration & my hero mummy loves you. For everyone reading this Have a lovely day enjoy your moments they are special."