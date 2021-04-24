DMX's Life and Legacy Remembered During Moving Memorial Service

The world continues to mourn the loss of DMX.
The legendary rapper's loved ones and devoted fans remembered his life and legacy on Saturday, April 24. The public memorial service, which was live-streamed on the star's YouTube channel, was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
And although the event itself was restricted to a small gathering due to New York State's health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, many stepped out to pay their respects to the Grammy-nominated musician, who was born Earl Simmons.
Kickstarting the event, a throwback video of the "Where the Hood at?" rapper and his daughter displayed onscreen, which captured the two riding on a rollercoaster. Following the short and sweet clip, a choir performed several songs.
Soon after, his kids joined the stage and shared heartfelt speeches about their father.
"Our father is a king, our father is an icon," Xavier Simmons expressed. "I am so honored to have a father like we have."
"This man deepened my ability to love...I cried so much tears of joy, so much," he continued, explaining the life lessons he learned from his dad. "Every time, every lesson he ever taught me: Always say thank you. No matter where you go, a blessing is everywhere. Be kind to everyone."
Nas also took a moment to honor his friend and frequent collaborator.
"As a longtime friend," the 47-year-old rapper began his speech, "It's an honor to be here tonight. At the same time, it's a sad day...I just want to say I'm honored to be here. That's my brother."
Nas recalled a special moment together when they filmed the 1998 movie, Belly.
"We did a great movie together, and on that movie, he was just rising up as a star. His first album didn't even come out yet,' Nas shared. "But he knew his journey was starting. We stood outside The Tunnel nightclub about to shoot a scene and he looked at me, tears in his eyes because he knew about the journey he was about to embark on...to become a hip-hop icon."
Additionally, Eve shared a heartwarming tribute to DMX.
"First of all, thank you, thank you, thank you for the energy that everybody has brought here today," she said. "The celebration of how great we all know DMX was what he has left behind. I am seriously the luckiest, luckiest woman in the world to have been adopted by the Ruff Ryders, but to have known DMX the way that I knew him as a man, a father, a friend. This is so hard y'all."
She continued, "What I pray. What I hope. I pray to God. I pray to our angels, I pray to our ancestors that his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power, rest in love but most of all he will rest in peace. Thank you."
Many of the Ruff Ryders musical group also expressed their heartache over the star's death with moving tributes.
This isn't the only event being held in DMX's honor. On Sunday, April 25, a "Homegoing Celebration" is slated to take place at 2:30 p.m. EST and will air live on BET, as well as its YouTube channel.
Additionally, a source familiar with the funeral plans tells E! News a private service for the "Party Up" rapper will be held for family and close friends.
DMX passed away at the age of 50 on Friday, April 9.
"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said in a statement at the time. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."
On Friday, April 2, DMX suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York. Shortly after being hospitalized, he was placed on life support. At the time, TMZ reported he suffered a drug overdose, which prompted his heart attack.
Although DMX has been open about his history of substance addiction, his reps have not confirmed TMZ's reporting.
The rapper is survived by his 15 children and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.
