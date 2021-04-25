OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You'll Be Shocked to Find Out These A-List Stars Have Never Won an Oscar

From Amy Adams and Taraji P. Henson to Will Smith and Ryan Gosling, there are many actors who've come close to winning an Academy Award. Yet, they've never taken home the coveted trophy.

And the Oscar goes to...

Over the years, a number of actors have heard their names called at the Academy Awards. However, making that coveted winners list is no easy feat, as many talented stars have come to learn. Take, for example, Amy Adams, who has been nominated for an Oscar a jaw-dropping six times! Despite the recognition, the American Hustle star has yet to take home a trophy. 

This year, Glenn Close, who has also shockingly never won an Oscar, was nominated for her eighth Academy Award. She's up for the honor in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Hillbilly Elegy. Will this finally be the year she takes home Oscar gold? We'll have to wait and see at the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Sunday, April 25!

Until then, do you want to find out what other A-list artists have never won an Oscar?

Take a look at the surprising list of actors, including Ryan Gosling, Taraji P. Henson and more, who've yet to receive an Academy Award below!

Peter Brandt/Getty Images
Will Smith

The actor received his first Academy Award nomination in 2002 for his phenomenal work in the film Ali. He was nominated in the Best Actor category again five years later for his role in The Pursuit of Happyness. However, he lost out on the award both times.

Hunting Lane Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling

Over the years, Michelle has received four Oscar nominations, including one for Blue Valentine in 2011. While her co-star Gosling didn't get a nod for his role in the movie, he's been recognized with two nominations over the years for his work in Half Nelson and La La Land.

Hopper Stone/Levantine/Kobal/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson

With stellar performances in films like Hidden Figures, it's hard to imagine that Taraji doesn't have an Oscar. Though she did receive a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Atlas Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock
Amy Adams

Adams has been nominated for an Academy Award a whopping six times—five Best Supporting Actress nods and one Best Actress nomination for American Hustle. Most recently, she received a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vice.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Samuel L. Jackson

The talented actor received his first, and surprisingly only, Oscar nomination for his role in Pulp Fiction.

Universal
Liam Neeson

Schindler's List may have won seven Academy Awards in 1993, including Best Picture, but the man who played Oskar went home without an Oscar. (Instead, Tom Hanks won for Philadelphia.) That film marks Neeson's only Oscar nomination, despite Golden Globe nods for Michael Collins and Kinsey

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Harrison Ford

He's one of Hollywood's most successful stars, portraying such iconic characters as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but he's received little Oscar love. Ford's only nomination came from his role as an undercover cop in Witness.

Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock
Tom Cruise

Show him the Oscar! Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards for his work in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ian McKellen

A royal oversight! Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, Sir Ian has earned more than 60 major international acting awards, including a Tony for playing Antonio Salieri in Amadeus (the same role that won F. Murray Abraham his Oscar in 1985). But McKellen still hasn't scored an Academy Award, despite nominations for Gods and Monsters and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Give this international treasure a gold guy soon—yes, Sir!

Film Colony/Kobal/Shutterstock
Johnny Depp

A frequent muse for director Tim Burton, Depp received an Oscar nomination for Burton's Sweeney Todd. He also was honored by the Academy for his roles in Finding Neverland and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sigourney Weaver

Weaver's turn in Aliens lost out to Marlee Matlin, whose performance in Children of a Lesser God won the Oscar in 1987. Two years later, Weaver scored a double-whammy (like Julianne Moore) with lead and supporting actress noms for Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl, respectively.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Glenn Close

Close but no cigar, er, Oscar. The eight-time Academy Award nominee has demonstrated amazing versatility throughout her career, with roles ranging from sexy stalker (Alex in Fatal Attraction) to live-action Disney villain (Cruella in 101 Dalmatians) and beyond.

