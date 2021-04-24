Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Watch : Christina Milian's No. 1 Tip for Mothers

Christina Milian's household just got bigger!

The Step Up actress shared the exciting news that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. This marks the 39-year-old star's second baby with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora. They welcomed their son, Isaiah, in January 2020. She is also mom to Violet Madison, 10, who she shares with ex-husband The-Dream.

Christina took to Instagram to announce the new addition to their family.

"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy," the "Dip It Low" singer began her caption on Saturday, April 24. "Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed."

"Now it's party of 5 baby," the proud mom added. "Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes."