Hailey Bieber’s Latest Fashion Moment Redefines Spring Style

Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat this spring!
The supermodel dropped jaws in a sizzling ensemble during a late-night outing on Friday, April 23. The 24-year-old star most certainly dressed to kill while being spotted at the restaurant hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.
During her outing, Hailey stunned in a simple, yet striking all-black leather outfit that proved you can still rock edgy attire in spring.
She wore a tank top with knotted straps that perfectly matched her loose-fitted pants and pumps. Giving her head-to-toe leather ensemble a pop of pizzazz, she carried a zebra-printed handbag and tied her look together with chunky silver hoop earrings.
And luckily, the star's stylist Maeve Reilly shared all of the fun fashion details on Instagram.
"@haileybieber in @petarpetrovofficial," the fashion expert wrote on Saturday, April 24. "Top @the_attico Pants @casadeiofficial Pumps @the.peterdo Earrings #ProudStylist Glam @adamburrell @amandaleehair."
Hailey briefly detailed her night out on Instagram Stories. "Pasta is a love language," she captioned one post, alongside an image of her smiling at the many Italian dishes plastered on her table.
In another post, she posed with writer and director, Michael D. Ratner.
While Hailey is known for making style statements—both on and off the red carpet—she recently opened up about how "invasive" paparazzi can be when photographing her fashion moments.
"Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing," she told TikToker Dixie D'Amelio on her YouTube series The Early Late Show on April 11. "What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that's good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists, that I understand."
However, Hailey explained there are times when paparazzi take things too far, as she remembered a time when she was out with Justin Bieber.
"I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle," she recalled. "I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, 'I feel like it's a tricky angle because I'm concerned they would have shot up my skirt.' Like, what else are you going to see?"
The model said her husband confronted photographers, saying, "Justin said to the paparazzi, 'Were you shooting up her skirt?' And they were like, 'Oh we would never do that, why would you think that?'"
"To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle," she added, "but I still don't understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission. But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible."