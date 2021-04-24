OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Jack Black Transform into the Avengers After Getting Vaccine in Hilarious Video

Jack Black has finally assembled! Watch the actor transform into several Marvel superheroes from The Avengers in a now-viral video.

Bored with social media content amid the pandemic? Here's an assembled Jack Black to the rescue!

In a new video shared on Instagram on Friday, April 23, the School of Rock star transforms into Captain America and other superheroes from Marvel's The Avengers after pretending to get a vaccine.

Creative director Taylor Stephens edited the special effects-heavy video and appears in it himself, superimposing Jack's head onto his own shirtless body before the actor morphs into an actual one. The clip is set to Jordyn Edmonds' remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This."

The Tenacious D musician wears American flag-themed Speedos, white socks and brown slip-on shoes and a Captain America mask and uses the superhero's shield to smash fake bricks, including a giant Jenga display. He later dances in victory, including on a public sidewalk.

Jack later debuts a Thor costume. He uses the superhero's hammer to send lightning bolts crashing into a pool. Jack also wears green body makeup while doing his best Hulk impression and also appears as Iron Man and Spider-Man.

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times.

"Wow. Just wow. Jaaaaaack!!" Kevin Bacon commented, along with several fire, red heart and clapping emojis.

Colin Hanks, who starred with Jack in the 2002 comedy film Orange County, wrote, "We don't deserve this. Its just too good. [sic]"

"Jack just got vaccinated. S--t this made my morning," Westworld actress Thandwie Newton commented. "I love this LOVE."

Bob Saget also commented, "LOVE. THIS."

Instagram / Jack Black / Taylor Stephens

Over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jack has occasionally shared videos of himself as individual Marvel superheroes. He has also posted other hilarious videos on social media.

In March, soon after the pandemic began, Jack made his TikTok debut by introducing the world to his #StayAtHomeDance. Last November, he shared a clip of himself wearing Speedos and dancing to Cardi B's hit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

