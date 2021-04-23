Tiger Woods Seen for the First Time With His "Faithful Rehab Partner" After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is getting back on the golf course with a little help from his furry friend.
On Friday, April 23, the pro athlete revealed the first photo of himself since his car crash exactly two months ago.
Tiger, 45, was all smiles as he posed outside on his own golf course, wearing a boot on one leg and walking with crutches. Beside him was Bugs, his trusty Border Collie and Springer Spaniel mix.
He captioned the pic, "My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."
His family welcomed Bugs to their "pack" for Christmas in 2015.
The 82-time PGA Tour winner was hospitalized on Feb. 23 due to a car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, outside of Los Angeles. He was recovering from back surgery when he was involved in the single-car crash while he was at the wheel.
After fans flooded his social media accounts with well wishes, Tiger spoke out on Feb. 28 to address the incident.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," he tweeted. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
Earlier this month, authorities revealed the cause of the wreck, saying he was driving about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was estimated to have struck a tree going 75 miles per hour.
Since police believe he never used his brakes, they speculate that he accidentally hit the accelerator ahead of the accident. "There were no citations issued and no signs of impairment," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference.
Tiger shared another statement on April 7, reading, "I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911." He said, "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this difficult time."
It seems he isn't alone during his "rehab" process, as the father of two is keeping Bugs by his side.