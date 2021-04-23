You Season 3 Is Coming Soon and It's Going to Be "F--king Bonkers"

Watch : Is Penn Badgley's "You" Character Just Dan From "Gossip Girl?"

The wait for You season three continues, but there is some very good news.

Recently, Netflix execs shared that they expect new episodes of the popular drama to arrive before the end of 2021. That's not exactly soon, but it is sooner than, for instance, any time in 2022. Then, on Friday, showrunner Sera Gamble offered a few more details on Twitter. She revealed that it was the last day of shooting season three, and she had some serious and rightfully earned bragging to do about how well the production handled the pandemic, with not a single outbreak or positive case on set.

She gushed for a few threaded tweets about how hard the cast and crew "worked very hard" to make the best show they could while staying as safe as possible, even during "a significant and scary surge" in L.A.

Then, she ended her thread with just a little tidbit about what this well-run production actually produced.

"Also, the episodes are f--king bonkers and the performances are insanely good," she wrote. "That's all I'll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season."

She didn't say a lot, but she did say something.