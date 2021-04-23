Here's Why This New Photo of Zac Efron Has Captured the Internet's Attention

Watch : Zac Efron Reportedly Splits From GF Vanessa Valladares

It's the start of something new.

Zac Efron has seemingly debuted a fresh look, following rumors that he split with his Aussie girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, after less than a year together.

As he appears to be moving on, the Down to Earth host celebrated Earth Day this week by making a cameo in Earth Day! The Musical, a video that dropped on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 21.

However, it wasn't his chat with Bill Nye The Science Guy that got the Internet buzzing. Instead, fans noticed that Zac, 33, appeared to show off a new sculpted appearance.

One fan commented, "in the past 5 minutes I have seen several recent photos of zac efron and his face has been a different shape in every single one of them." Another social media user joked that he may not be able to "unlock his phone using Face ID" anymore.

Many fans expressed surprise at the apparent transformation, with one asking why he decided to "ruin" his "perfect face."