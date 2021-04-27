Where RHOD's Tiffany Moon and Brandi Redmond Stand Today After Season 5 Tensions

Tiffany Moon has survived her first season as a Real Housewife. But not without some drama and awkwardness with co-star Brandi Redmond.
The Real Housewives of Dallas stars felt some tensions between them following Brandi's racist video scandal and Brandi's self-admitted struggle to feel comfortable around Tiffany.
Now, Tiffany is revealing where her and Brandi's friendship stands today ahead of tonight's RHOD season finale.
"The first time Brandi and I ever started hanging out together, I tried to talk to her about my immigrating to America and how I saw her video that she had posted way back. I told her that that was in poor taste and the reason she probably received so much backlash from it was it was hurtful to a lot of people because it reminded them of their childhood traumas dealing with racism and micro-aggressions," Tiffany tells E! News exclusively. "And she was like, 'Oh my god, that is not what I meant when I posted that video. I was trying to be funny but I see know that you're talking to me and telling me about your story how that could be hurtful.' And she was like, ‘I'm so, so sorry. Like I just want to tell everyone sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry. That is not how I meant it.' And I was like, ‘Girl, I believe you. I totally believe you.' Let's move on, let's be silly, let's have fun."
The Bravo star continued, "And then later I think we hit our crescendo in Austin when she sort of let me know that she still didn't feel comfortable around me and she was walking on eggshells or whatever she said in that episode. And I was like, ‘What the heck?! I thought that I already told you that it was a non-issue and I thought that we had moved past that. And obviously you haven't because you're still projecting some of your guilt from that on to me when I don't deserve that because I've done nothing but tell you that's it's fine. We forgive you. Let's move on."
During the show's "Medicine Monday" episode, Brandi finally told Tiffany, "'I do realize I was projecting my feelings onto you and you don't deserve that.'"
"After that it was good and we had a lot of fun after that," Tiffany explains. "That's what I mean by the roller coaster, we were up and we were down and we were up and we were down. But actually now, right now, as of today, from my side I'm in a good place with Brandi. I don't think anything bad of her."
In fact, Tiffany reached out to Brandi after the birth of her fourth child back in February.
"She just had a beautiful baby girl not too long ago. I sent over a basket of gifts for her baby and a nice, pink little Hermes blanket and told her, ‘You know, you've been through so much this season, I just hope you and I can be in a good place right now,'" Tiffany revealed. "And she responded back and said, ‘Thank you so much for the baby gift. I'm going to get it embroidered with her name and everything.' So I think that we're in a good place. But I've thought wrong before about where I stood with the ladies and found out subsequently that they didn't feel the same way. But I will go on the record and say that I have nothing against Brandi right now and I think that we could have a good friendship moving forward. "
The Real Housewives of Dallas season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The reunion kicks off next Tuesday night.
