Miz and Maryse's Baby Is Dropping F-Bombs in This Hilarious Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek

The Miz and wife Maryse Mizanin struggle to contain toddlers screaming the F-word and mother-in-laws flirting with country club board members while trying to apply for a coveted golf membership.

Watch: Maryse Ouellet & Mike "The Miz" Mizanin Spill on Newborn Baby

Let's just say, Miz-stakes were made. 

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Miz & Mrs. episode, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin entertain a country club's stakeholders at their estate—aptly dubbed Manor MarMiz. Of course with two toddlers in tow, nothing goes quite as planned. 

"Honestly it's going OK. So far it's not a disaster," the WWE superstar says to the camera. "I don't know what I was worried about. Maybe it was all in my head." 

And then all of a sudden his daughter Monroe yells the F-word. "Fork. She said fork," The Miz tries playing it off. Yeah, right! 

"Where are our forks? She's hungry," he continues in a laugh-out-loud moment. Maybe the interviewees just didn't hear? 

"We're f--ked," Maryse chuckles in a confessional. 

It seems like Maryse's mother Marjo is hoping for the same, in another sense. "Excuse me sir, are you single?" she asks one of the country club board members. "Because you're a good-looking man."

Uh, not the time! "We'll work on that, OK?" The Miz laughs, embarrassed.

Wild Reality TV Scandals

The circus continues—literally—as The Miz's dad George pulls up in a new food truck, honking a clown horn. The mobile restaurant, Mizsteaks & Weiners [sic], has a huge sign encouraging passerbys to "honk if you love weiners."

While The Miz certainly is a winner, the puns probably aren't a great look for the golf club committee. "I was so close. I was right there. And then, George Mizanin hits," The Miz jokes. 

After all the mishaps while trying to impress the membership committee, The Miz just calls it quits on the whole interview process. "Now it's all gone," The Miz concludes.

"Our true colors are coming out. We're a circus," Maryse agrees.

So much for their country club dreams! Watch the hilarious clip below for all the Mizanin drama. 

Miz & Mrs. airs Mondays at 11 p.m. on USA Network. Bing your favorite episodes only on Peacock.

(E!, Peacock and USA Network are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

