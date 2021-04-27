Ramona Singer Sounds Off on RHONY Newbie Eboni K. Williams & That "Help" Comment

Watch : Ramona Singer Gives Update on Andy Cohen Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ramona Singer is sounding off on The Real Housewives of New York City's newest star Eboni K. Williams.

RHONY's first Black Housewife made a splash in the wild season 13 trailer, which teased that Eboni will confront Ramona this season over a certain comment she makes.

"I get my help wrong," Ramona says in the trailer after confusing her house staff. "She said she gets her help wrong?" Eboni overhears.

Eboni later tells the RHONY O.G., "'The help' comment was a little triggering for me."

Now, Ramona is clearing up any rumors of a beef between her and Eboni.

"It wasn't 'the help'...What I said was, 'I cannot remember the names of my help. I can't remember the names of the people who help me," Ramona told E! News exclusively ahead of the May 6 season premiere.

Ramona insists there's no bad blood between her and Eboni over her choice of words.