Ireland Baldwin Shares Photo of Gruesome Injury From Babysitting for Just “45 Minutes”

Talk about an unforgettable ending to an adventure in babysitting.

Model Ireland Baldwin took to her Instagram on Friday, April 23 to show the gruesome injury she says was inflicted while watching "two 7-year-old boys for 45 minutes." She posted a photo of an incredibly bloody nose and ended her caption with the hashtag #birthcontrol.

Naturally, the comments were flooded with agape-mouthed emojis from shocked friends and fans. There is one comment in particular that stood out though, courtesy of her uncle, Billy Baldwin.

When it came to the jaw dropping photo, the actor and brother of dad Alec Baldwin commented, "When I grew up with your father and your uncles.. we called that Tuesday." To which Ireland simply replied, "Oh dear God."

It comes as no surprise that the daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin has experience in the world of watching tiny tots—the actress does in fact have six younger siblings deriving from her dad's 2012 marriage to stepmom Hilaria Baldwin.