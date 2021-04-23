Ireland Baldwin Shares Photo of Gruesome Injury From Babysitting for Just “45 Minutes”

Talk about an unforgettable ending to an adventure in babysitting.
Model Ireland Baldwin took to her Instagram on Friday, April 23 to show the gruesome injury she says was inflicted while watching "two 7-year-old boys for 45 minutes." She posted a photo of an incredibly bloody nose and ended her caption with the hashtag #birthcontrol.
Naturally, the comments were flooded with agape-mouthed emojis from shocked friends and fans. There is one comment in particular that stood out though, courtesy of her uncle, Billy Baldwin.
When it came to the jaw dropping photo, the actor and brother of dad Alec Baldwin commented, "When I grew up with your father and your uncles.. we called that Tuesday." To which Ireland simply replied, "Oh dear God."
It comes as no surprise that the daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin has experience in the world of watching tiny tots—the actress does in fact have six younger siblings deriving from her dad's 2012 marriage to stepmom Hilaria Baldwin.
Although it's unclear if the 7-year-old little ones were any of her siblings, when it comes to her large family, it's clear even in her social media photos that she absolutely loves being surrounded by her younger family members.
Also, in addition to doing just fine after this little mishap, Ireland seems to be doing even better on other fronts. Most recently, she's enjoyed the side hustle of becoming a DJ, and was hired to perform at Smile Train's annual Pool Party Charity Event, but made it clear that she has "no plans on making it a full time career."
We're willing to bet that being a babysitter full time wouldn't quite make the list now either.